Wheesung passes away suddenly at 43, K-pop fans heartbroken

The K-pop world is in shock at the untimely death of Wheesung, South Korea’s most renowned R&B singer.

The 43-year-old singer, whose real name was Choi Whee-sung, was discovered lifeless in his Seoul apartment on Monday night. His company, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed the sad news in a statement that read, “The artist Wheesung is no more. He was discovered to be in a state of cardiac arrest at home and was pronounced dead. We are mourning him deeply.”

Fans have lost their calm following Wheesung’s death because many saw him as one of Korean music’s greatest vocalists.

His professional life took off in 2002 when he released ‘Like a Movie’, an album that brought his unique R&B style to the market.

Throughout his career, he produced hundreds of hits, such as ‘With Me’, ‘Insomnia’, and ‘Can’t We’, and earned a name for his emotive singing style and silky music. In addition to his own achievements, Wheesung was also a notable songwriter and producer, contributing to the careers of such artists as IU, Ailee, and TVXQ.

He had a significant influence on Ailee’s success through composing her first song ‘Heaven’, an instant hit that has become a classic.

Though successful, Wheesung’s life was full of personal hardship. In 2019-2020, he was at the center of a scandal over the abuse of propofol, a heavy sedative, which resulted in legal issues and a public backlash. He received a one-year prison sentence. He later confessed to struggling with depression and undergoing treatment, speaking about his mental health issues openly in an attempt to overcome them.

News reports say that Wheesung was to see his manager earlier in the day but failed to turn up. When calls went unreturned, his mother, who resided in the same apartment building, went to his place to inquire.

She found him lifeless and promptly called for emergency services, but upon arrival, the authorities declared him dead. Authorities have yet to determine the cause of death, leaving many questions unanswered.

Fans and fellow musicians have flooded social media with messages of condolence, remembering him as a talented artist who left an indelible mark on the K-pop scene. His powerful vocals, emotional lyrics, and love for music made him a memorable artist.