What inspired Neena Gupta’s decision to take a break from work?

Neena Gupta who recently became a grandmother has taken small break from work.

Talking exclusively to IANS, Neena Gupta said “I refused two projects because I want my daughter to settle down. I have taken a small break for 2-3 months. Now I will directly join Panchayat-4.” Adding to it she said “I enjoy taking care of my daughter”

Also, Neena Gupta recently won a National Award for Best Supporting Actress in the ‘Uunchai’ movie that was released in 2022. Expressing her feelings about the same, she said, “Winning a National Award is a big deal for me, especially for ‘Uunchai’. It means a lot to me, and I always wanted to work with Sooraj ji (Sooraj Barjatya). I am very happy to receive it; this is my fourth National Award.”

Neena Gupta will soon be seen in a Malayalam web series “1000 Babies” . Talking about the series, she said, “So when I heard the script, I was like totally taken aback because it was very shocking and a very very interesting concept especially the way it ended. It poses a lot of questions in your head as to ‘what now’. That is why I accepted it, because I liked the concept and the storyline and of course my role.”

Neena Gupta also spoke about her project selection process, stating “I don’t have any language criteria or any specific criteria for choosing. It could be any language, national or international; if the role is good and the script is good, I’m willing to do it.”

Regarding her upcoming projects, she mentioned, “Well, I’ve just completed my work on “Metro,” which is currently in production. Anurag Basu’s film is coming out, and of course, “Panchayat” will be released. I have four projects ready.One is “Ari” with Rakul Preet, another is an anthology, and one film, “Hindi Bindi,” is about to be released in November in Sydney.”