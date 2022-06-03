Amitabh Bachchan shares vintage pic from wedding on 49th marriage anniversary

On the occasion of their 49th wedding anniversary on Friday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a photo of his wedding to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan on social media and thanked everyone for their affection.

Amitabh Bachchan shared the photo on Instagram, in which he is dressed in a golden sherwani and Jaya is wearing an all-red bridal lehenga.

The photograph was captioned by him as follows: “Uske liye haathjodkar pranaam karta hun jaya aur meri vivaah jayanti pe jo sneh aur aadar pradaan kiya gaya hai. Dhanyavaad. Sab ka uttar na de paayengay isilye yahaan pratikriya, prativachan sweekar kare (On Jaya’s wedding anniversary, I fold my hands and thank all those who have pouredn affection on her and me.) Thank you very much. I won’t be able to respond to everyone, so please accept my appreciation).”

On the set of ‘Guddi,’ the pair met and fell in love. ‘Zanjeer,’ ‘Abhimaan,’ ‘Silsila,’ ‘Chupke Chupke,’ ‘Mili,’ ‘Sholay,’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ are just a few of the successful films in which the two have collaborated.

Amitabh will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra,’ while Jaya is now filming ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani,’ directed by Karan Johar.

-with Inputs from IANS.