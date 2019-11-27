Tiger Shroff, who started his career in 2014 with Sabbir Khan’s Heropanti has come a long way in his career. Tiger is well known for his impeccable dance moves and even at doing his action stunts himself.

Currently, Tiger is in Serbia shooting for Baaghi 3 and often shares photos from the sets of the film which are a treat for the fans.

Recently, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a video in which he can be seen doing a stunt and nailing it like a pro. He shared a throwback slow-motion video in which he can be seen doing an air flip.

Seeing Tiger effortlessly pulling off the air flip and then landing correctly on his feet, left fans awestruck. The star shared the video on his story and captioned it in a funny way as, “Throwback to throwing myself around.”

A day back, Tiger shared a video playing basketball with his friend Subhaan Khan. Alongside the video, he wrote, “Ballin in my @asicsindia shoes with my bro @_subhaankhan_ (sic).”

Meanwhile, in the sequel to Baaghi 2, Tiger will be seen with Shraddha Kapoor. Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande will also be a part of the film.

Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is slated to hit the screens in 2020.