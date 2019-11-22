The power couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are celebrating a decade of their marriage on Friday. On the occasion, the couple has taken three days off from their busy schedule and flown to Japan to celebrate their ten years of togetherness.

On Friday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to post videos of her along with Raj Kundra.

Shilpa posted a boomerang video on Early morning, kissing Raj. Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Living on Love and Fresh air … literally, This place is as picturesque as a postcard. Proves nature is at its best when untouched. Not only catching the beautiful autumn colours in Kyoto.. but also caught a kiss in time Happy Anniversary my Cookie @rajkundra9 .. 10 years !!..and not counting (sic).”

She posted another video, which Raj has made for his ladylove. Alongside the video, Shilpa wrote, “Okay.. so I was going to post a video I had made but mine sucked when I received this video my husband made for me ..This was waaaayyyy better.. hence posting this one @rajkundra9 isn’t just called my #betterhalf for nothing !! My videos / surprises /presents may not be as good as yours ,but I know my LOVE matches up to yours..You always set the bench mark sooo high (for all the men)What a roller coaster … all the ups and downs..But a joyful ride its been every moment spent memorable, cause u are by my side and I will be by yours, always… My Cookie, my soulmate, Thank you for all the love, respect and encouragement in this marriage! You are my dream come true. 10 years and… NOT COUNTING (sic).”

Shilpa’s post invited a lot of comments from celebrities including Farah Khan, Sanjay Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor.

Shilpa tied the knot with businessman Raj Kundra, on November 22, 2009. The couple welcomed their son Viaan in 2012. Shilpa keeps sharing adorable pictures with her family on social media.

The Dhadkan actress has been away from the big screen for 13 years. She has her own cooking show and she keeps herself busy with other such assignments. She will, however, make a comeback with Nikamma. The film is directed by Sabir Khan.