After much anticipation and hype from the past few days, the teaser of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarileru Neekevvaru has been finally unveiled on social media.

Helmed by Anil Ravipudi, the family drama features Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayshanti, Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Naresh, Rajendra Prasad and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles.

On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share the new teaser of the film.

The one minute and 26 seconds teaser kicks-off against a military backdrop where Mahesh gets introduced as Army Commando Ajay Krishna. Voicing a hard-hitting dialogue in the background, he can be seen performing intense military operations against the terrorists in Kashmir.

After the initial moments, the action shifts to Kurnool where the protagonist deals with several political and violence issues in his own way.

Alongside the teaser, he wrote, “Here it is! #SarileruNeekevvaruteaser This Sankranti is going to be a memorable one (sic).”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Mahesh Babu posted a picture of himself and his director Anil Ravipudi and wished him on his birthday. The two can be seen sitting in a train like compartment. Alonside the picture, he wrote, “Happy birthday to my director @anilravipudi ! Filming with you has been all-in-all, an incredible experience! Wishing you happiness, success & many more blockbusters (sic).”



Sarileru Neekevvaru is all set to release worldwide on Sankranti, 2020.