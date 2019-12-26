The trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Shimla Mirchi is out. A situational comedy that also features Hema Malini in a pivotal role, Shimla Mirchi has been directed by Sholay fame director Ramesh Sippy.

Makers shared the trailer of the film on video streaming platform YouTube with a synopsis that read, “Kya hota hai when write goes wrong? Nahi samjhe? Jald hi samjhane aa rahe hain, Avi, Naina aur Naina ki mummy.”

The trailer opens with a hesitant Rajkummar Rao who flops all efforts of expressing his love for the girl he likes until he meets Rakul. In trying to impress her and express his attachment, he posts a letter to her which her mother( played by Hemal Malini) mistakenly accepts for herself. Comedy ensues therewith as does confusion follow.

The film shows an on-screen pair never-seen-before together. Hema Malini is a delight to watch in a grey role as presented by Sippy in the film.

Sippy and Hema Malini had also worked together in the 70’s cult classic Sholay alongside Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. Fans of the veteran leading lady will be wooed by the trailer.

Shimla Mirchi has been produced by Viacom 18 Studios and A Ramesh Sippy Entertainment Production.

Written by Kausar Munir, Rishi Virmani, Vipul Binjola and Ramesh Sippy, with music by Meet Bros. Anjjan & Meet Bros, the film is slated to hit theatres on 3 January 2020.