It was not that the trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was creating enough buzz on social media that makers also launched the film’s first song titled “Gabru”.

Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, and Jitendra Kumar, this recreated Punjabi number is a must-watch for all Badhaai Ho fans.

The father-son chemistry between Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao from Badhaai Ho extends to become something hilarious in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

While Gajraj plays father to Ayushmann’s love on-screen Jitendra, the dance-off between the latter two from ‘Baraati Naagin’ dance to what not is a must-watch in the music video.

“Gabru” has been sung by Romy and the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi while Yo Yo Honey Singh has scored the original track.

A new kind of wedding number, “Gabru” features the brimming chemistry between Ayushmann who plays a brave, out-there man who will do anything to tackle the taboo of homosexuality in his relationship.

Ayushmann shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “Pyaar ki ladai, ab thodi ZYADA crazy! #Gabru out now! Link In Bio.”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a coming of age romantic drama that revolves around the societal taboo of homosexual love in India.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their respective banners Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is slated to release on 21 February 2020.