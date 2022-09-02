Warner Bros cancels DC Fandome virtual event for fall 2022

The DC FanDome virtual event, which was established in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic, will not be held this fall.

According to Variety, a statement from Warner Bros. Discovery said that the company decided not to produce a FanDome this year in response to the return of in-person events, instead planning to announce news out of various comic conventions around the world. First established in 2020 during the height of the COVID pandemic, DC FanDome was a virtual event that showcased upcoming projects for DC films.’

So far, the two conferences showed off trailers for anticipated projects like ‘The Batman’, ‘The Snyder Cut’ and ‘Peacemaker’ and dropped news about developing films and series.

Regarding the cancellation of this year’s event, DC’s statement read, “With the return of in-person events, Warner Bros. Discovery is excited to be able to engage with our fans live at numerous comic-cons around the world and will not be scheduling DC FanDome for 2022.”

The news follows the DC presentation at the San Diego Comic-Con this July, where Warner Bros. showed off two films during the hourlong panel: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’, set to release this October, and ‘Shazam’ sequel ‘Fury of the Gods’, which recently got delayed to 2023, reported Variety.

Several upcoming DC films are mired with controversy that makes them difficult for Warner Bros. to promote, particularly next year’s ‘The Flash’, which has been overshadowed by the erratic behaviour and legal troubles of its lead star Ezra Miller.

The other film on DC’s 2023 slate, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’, has also been overshadowed by the ugly court case co-star Amber Heard was involved in this year with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, and the resulting harassment campaign and online bullying directed towards her, as per Variety.