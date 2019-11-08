Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan has grown up to be quite a diva. Sara, who is a history and political science graduate from Columbia University, wanted to become an actress since childhood. She has made it very clear from her recent post on social media.

Sara, on Thursday, took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her childhood. Sara flipped through her old photo albums and shared her childhood pictures on Instagram.

In one of the picture, Sara can be seen striking the ‘adaab’ pose for the camera, wearing a traditional ensemble. In other pictures, we love her confident attitude with which she flaunted herself.

Sara looks adorable as she posed for the camera. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Waiting for my shot since 2000 apnatimeayega #tbt #sarakadrama (sic).”

Earlier also, Sara revealed how she always wanted to become an actress but chose to focus on studies as she was nerdy.

Sara has come a long way since then. The actress is bagging all the big projects. She is currently awaiting the release of Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal and David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1.