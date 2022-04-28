Virat Kohli hits a six with his ‘Oo Antava’ dance

The latest public figure to be bitten by the ‘Pushpa’ bug is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who was seen in a viral video grooving to the chartbuster track ‘Oo Antava’ from the Allu Arjun-starrer blockbuster.

Devi Sri Prasad, the music director of the film, also reacted to Virat’s performance on his composition. Speaking about the viral video, DSP said, “It’s a brilliant feeling for any musician to watch the greats of the country enjoy their music. It made me happy to watch Virat grooving to ‘Oo Antava'”.

Virat Kohli sent shockwaves across the Internet as he shook his leg to the track at Glenn Maxwell and his long-time girlfriend Vini Ramani’s wedding bash that was held in a bio-bubble.

Virat attended the wedding with his actress wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka even shared the picture of themselves from the wedding celebrations. Taking a quirky route, she wrote in the caption, “Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! #BubbleLife.”