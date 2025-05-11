Vikram Gaikwad, master makeup artist, passes away at 65

Renowned makeup artist Vikram Gaikwad, a towering figure in Indian cinema known for his exceptional skill in character transformation, passed away in Mumbai on Saturday. He was 65.

Vikram Gaikwad was not a household name to many moviegoers, but his work quietly shaped the visual impact of some of Indian cinema’s most memorable characters—both fictional and historical.

With a career spanning decades, he earned the prestigious National Film Award for Best Makeup Artist not once but seven times.

His funeral is scheduled for 4:30 pm today at Shivaji Park Crematorium in Dadar. Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute on social media, calling Gaikwad “a magician who brought characters to life on the silver screen.”

रुपेरी पडद्यावर व्यक्तिरेखा जिवंत करणारा जादुगार हरपला! राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार विजेते सुप्रसिद्ध रंगभूषाकार विक्रम गायकवाड यांचे आज दुःखद निधन झालं. त्यांच्या जाण्याने रंगभूषेतून पडद्यावर व्यक्तिरेखा जिवंत करणारा एक जादुगार आपल्यातून निघून गेला आहे. रंगभूषाकार म्हणून ‘सरदार’ या… — Eknath Shinde – एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) May 10, 2025

“His passing is an irreparable loss to cinema and art,” Shinde wrote on X (formerly Twitter), reflecting the sentiment shared across the industry.

Gaikwad began his journey with the film ‘Sardar’ and gradually became the go-to artist for projects demanding high levels of realism and historical accuracy. His magic touched a wide array of films—from patriotic dramas like ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ to blockbusters such as ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, and ‘3 Idiots’. Each time, he left his mark by making characters more authentic, relatable, and visually striking.

In addition to Bollywood, Gaikwad played a key role in shaping Marathi historical cinema with his detailed work in films like ‘Lokmanya’, ‘Fatteshikast’, and ‘Sher Shivraj’.

Whether crafting the look of a freedom fighter or recreating a bygone era, he brought stories to life through his brushes and palettes.

Actors, filmmakers, and fans alike are remembering him as someone who didn’t just apply makeup but created identities—layer by layer, frame by frame.

His contributions often went unseen, yet they were vital to the believability and emotional depth of countless films.