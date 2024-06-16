Vijay-Rashmika’s ‘Dear Comrade’ hits 400 million views on YouTube

The on-screen magic of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continues to captivate audiences, as evidenced by their film ‘Dear Comrade’ achieving a remarkable milestone: 400 million views on YouTube. The actors took to social media to celebrate this incredible achievement, expressing their heartfelt gratitude and sharing nostalgic moments from the film.

Vijay Deverakonda commemorated the occasion with a touching throwback photo of himself and Rashmika Mandanna on the set of ‘Dear Comrade.’ In his Instagram story, he reflected on the film’s journey since its release in 2019:

“400 million of you saw it. Dear Comrade – from the sadness we felt on the day of release in 2019 to the immense love we have for the film till today. Dear Comrade is a film I loved making, a story I loved telling.”

He also shared his favorite song from the film, “Kadalalle,” highlighting the emotional connection he has with the project.

Rashmika Mandanna echoed Vijay’s sentiments, sharing her own message of appreciation with fans. She wrote on her Instagram story:

“400 mil love. Dear Comrade was and will always be super special to me!!”

The mutual admiration and gratitude expressed by the actors resonated deeply with their fans, who flooded social media with their own messages of support and love for the film.

In addition to celebrating ‘Dear Comrade’s’ success, Vijay and Rashmika also reminisced about another cherished project, ‘Geeta Govindam.’ The timeless song from this film has recently found a global audience, a testament to the enduring appeal of their on-screen chemistry.

The success of ‘Dear Comrade’ on YouTube is a testament to the powerful performances and compelling story that continue to resonate with viewers. The film’s blend of romance, drama, and social commentary has struck a chord with a broad audience, and the dynamic duo of Vijay and Rashmika remains a beloved pairing in the hearts of their fans.

As the view count continues to climb, the celebration of ‘Dear Comrade’s’ success is a heartwarming reminder of the impact that a well-crafted film can have. For Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, this milestone is not just a number, but a reflection of the deep connection they have forged with their audience through their memorable performances.