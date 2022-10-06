Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon set to raise temperature with 'Breezer Vivid Shuffle' S4

After five successful seasons, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle has announced the launch of its sixth consecutive season. This season Breezer Vivid Shuffle, the largest hip-hop dance festival is taking it a notch higher by transforming into India’s first-ever hip-hop league.

It will kickstart on the 5th of November and will witness high voltage Breaking Cypher Battle, top-of-the-line music artists, and workshops on art, dance & music at the School of Shuffle.

Ushering in a new wave with #BeatsOfTheStreets featuring the best Indian hip-hop musicians, BVS is taking a step up and bringing forth its celebratory aspect to the masses.

From being a primarily dance-based competition, it will now be a celebration of all things hip hop – live music, dance ciphers, street-style souks, fun interactive installations, photo ops, meet & greet, and of course workshops at the School of Shuffle.

Going beyond the realm of dance, this year the festival is following a league format that will include all elements of hip-hop across music, art, and dance. Led by ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Vijay Devarakonda the league will span over 5 months as it digitally travels across regions to scout for talent from every nook and corner of the country.

In its sixth year, it seeks to provide a platform for hip-hop talent from the ‘streets’ of India, in a bid to make it accessible to the youth from all walks of life. It will aid a wider crossover of sounds and build a bigger-than-ever regional representation of the best hip-hop geniuses from across the country.

This edition includes a Digital Dance Battle with an opportunity to participate by uploading entries in an open category – street styles and a chance to win from a prize pool of INR 10 Lakhs. Three winners will be selected by renowned judges and each will make their way to one of the 3 cities with a chance to meet the Brand Ambassadors. Online registrations for the competition are due to open soon.

Actress Kriti Sanon said, “I am proud to be associated with BREEZER Vivid Shuffle for the third consecutive year, this time in an all-new avatar. It’s great to see a platform that is truly working towards carving a path for the upcoming hip-hop voices in India.”

Commenting on his longstanding association with BVS, Vijay Deverakonda, said, “In the past three years, I have seen some amazing talent take the stage at BVS. This year, I am even more excited to be a part of BREEZER Vivid Shuffle’s biggest-ever season, which will provide a stage for talent representation from all cities and towns of India, in a completely new format.”