Vidyut Jammwal to host action reality series ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal who is known for action and trained in the oldest martial art form Kalaripayattu – will be hosting his first non-fiction action reality show titled ‘India’s Ultimate Warrior’.

The ‘Commando’ famed actor along with four mentors, who are experts in the range of combat forms, are all geared up to find the ultimate warrior, who has the right blend of physical and mental attributes like focus, control, determination, balance, discipline, amongst others.

Talking about the show Vidyut said, “It is high time reality shows become real, the job bestowed upon me was to find the ultimate warrior; a warrior in any field! someone who experiences everything with their mind, body and spirit at any given moment and this was the crux of the show where we put the fighters in the toughest situations to bring out their best ! The person who got the best out of themselves is India’s ultimate warrior”.

The show will premier on March 4 on the OTT platform discovery+ and on Discovery Channel on March 14.