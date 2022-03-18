‘Jalsa’ will change the way people look at life: Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan, whose film ‘Jalsa’ will be released on OTT on Friday, indicated that the viewers will experience a change of arc as well.

The actress compared it to the hurdles that life presents at humans, saying that every accomplishment requires a ‘jalsa’ (celebration).

When asked about the film, she stated, ‘Jalsa’ is a celebration, and I think we keep on talking, you should celebrate every single day. At the end of the film you will realize that you have been through something and you emerge on the other side of it. It is like a celebration.”

Explaining further, she said, “There was a scene, where the politician’s son keeps using ‘Jalsa bapu Jalsa’ on all his hoardings. Every little challenge you overcome is a ‘Jalsa’ or rather requires a ‘Jalsa’. It’s a celebration of life with its ups and downs.”

She concluded by sharing her biggest takeaway from the project, as she said, “I think one thing all will take away is the fact that no one is infallible, we are all human and we are bound to something and that’s what makes us human. It is to fall and get on your own feet that life is all about.”

(with inputs from IANS)