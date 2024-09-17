Vidya Balan honors MS Subbulakshmi with 108th birth anniversary tribute

On Monday, Vidya Balan celebrated the 108th birth anniversary of the legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi with a heartfelt photographic tribute. Known as the ‘Nightingale of India,’ Subbulakshmi’s profound impact on Indian music and culture was honored by Balan through a series of recreated iconic looks.

In a touching homage, Vidya Balan collaborated with renowned costume designer Anu Parthasarathy to bring Subbulakshmi’s timeless style to life. The tribute featured a series of photographs and a video posted on Instagram, where Balan donned sarees and accessories reminiscent of the legendary singer’s era.

Vidya Balan’s post on Instagram expressed her deep respect for Subbulakshmi, acknowledging her as a monumental figure in Indian music. In her note, Balan described the experience as both an honor and a joy. “On her 108th birth anniversary, I feel honoured and overjoyed to be able to pay a photographic tribute to ‘BHARAT RATNA’ M.S. Subbulakshmi,” Balan wrote. She further emphasized Subbulakshmi’s distinction as the ‘Queen of Music’ by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and the ‘Nightingale of India’ by Sarojini Naidu.

The tribute showcased four distinctive sarees worn by Subbulakshmi from the 1960s to the 1980s, capturing the essence of her concert persona. Each outfit was meticulously chosen to reflect Subbulakshmi’s elegant simplicity, complemented by traditional accessories such as kumkumam (red powder), vibhuti (sacred ash), and jasmine flowers adorning her hair.

In her post, Balan also expressed gratitude towards Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, Subbulakshmi’s granddaughter-in-law, for her guidance. “Many thanks are due in the realization of this heartfelt endeavor. Thank you so much @sikkilmala ma’am for your invaluable guidance & insights,” Balan noted. She also extended her appreciation to Anu Parthasarathy for her role in bringing this project to life over seven years. “I appreciate your passion for detail and your patience in seeing this through to fruition,” Balan added.

The tribute left a significant impression on fans and colleagues alike. Actress Neena Gupta praised Balan’s portrayal, saying, “Wow, you look so beautiful like her.” Actress Sobhita Dhulipala also lauded the project, commenting, “This is simply fantastic!! Wow.” Another user remarked on Balan’s resemblance to Subbulakshmi, noting the authenticity in her expressions and attire.

M.S. Subbulakshmi’s legacy extends beyond her musical accomplishments. She was the first musician to receive both the Bharat Ratna and the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Her journey began early, training in Carnatic music under her mother, Shanmugavadivu, from the age of ten. Subbulakshmi also made history as the first Indian artist to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan continues to make waves in the acting world. She is set to reprise her iconic role as Manjulika in the much-anticipated sequel, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.’