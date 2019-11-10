An unexpected turn of events took place in China as a video of a fish went viral on social media. The fish was spotted swimming in a water body, but what caught everyone’s attention was the resemblance to a human face.

The fish was filmed by a woman visiting Miao village in China, reported Daily Mail.

The video clip was initially shared on Weibo and later it began dominating other social media platforms in no time.

The video features a fish with a complete resemblance to a human face- a nose, two eyes, and a mouth.

Netizens are reacting to the video in a variety of ways. While many spotted the similarity to the human face, others posted GIF’s and memes in reaction to the human-fish.

What kind of fish is this 💀😯 pic.twitter.com/FZUhI8krdV — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) November 10, 2019