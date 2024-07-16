Vicky Kaushal posts adorable unseen pictures of Katrina on her birthday

Actor Vickey Kaushal posted adorable pictures of his wife and actress, Katrina Kaif, on her 41st birthday on Tuesday. Fans shower the posts with love and birthday wishes.

The post showcases different shades of their relationship from fighting over a bigger slice of pizza to praying together for each other’s happiness. Vickey captioned the post, “Making memories with you is my favorite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️”

The first picture showcases them having a fun time at a party while in the next picture, they are twinning together in a white T-shirt. In another picture, which is probably from their wedding festivities, they can be seen holding each other’s hands.

They can also be seen praying together, eating at café, and enjoying some nice time at the pool in the pictures. In the last picture, Vicky is adorably holding Katrina’s face who has fallen asleep in the car.

Many celebrities, including Ananya Pandey, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Rashi Khanna, also wished Katrina a birthday wishes in the comment section.

After dating for a few years, Katrina and Vicky married on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

The two were recently seen at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, where Katrina was seen wearing an enthralling red saree while Vicky adorned a white sherwani.

There are rumours of Katrina being pregnant but the couple has not addressed them directly. However, in a recent interview for his upcoming film, Bad Newz, the actor indirectly touched upon the issue. He said, “The good news that you are talking about, we’ll be very happy to share whenever it happens, but until then, there’s no truth to that, and it’s only speculation.”

In recent days, Vicky has been working on the promotion of his upcoming film, “Bad Newz” in which he is sharing the screen with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s “ Merry Christmas”.