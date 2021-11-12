Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani’s first looks from rom-com ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ revealed

With the upcoming romantic comedy of the director Shashank Khaitan, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, we’ll get to see the new avatars of Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar.

The audience came across the first look of the characters through the poster that was shared on the Instagram handle of Actor Vicky Kaushal. The actor disclosed his first look on the same where he looked like a tapori look as he stars with a pair of denim, checkered shirt over an orange t-shirt. He stated, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first-class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me – #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!”

Bhumi Pednekar’s character was revealed as Govinda’s wife. Vicky captioned her as well in his post, “Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha hai…. Meet my better half, my wife!”



Portraying his on-screen girlfriend, Vicky unveiled the first look of Kiara Advani as well. He introduced her character writing, “Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga? Meet Govinda’s girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein!”

The actors’ first look movie poster is available on their individual social media handles. The film ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ has been penned down and directed by Shashank Khaitan who showcased a film of similar taste last year ‘Mr Lele’ starring Varun Dhawan in the lead role. After ‘Mr Lele’ was shelved, Shashank wrote, “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr. Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place.”

Besides donning the hat of the director for his upcoming film, Shashank will contribute as a producer as well, along with Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta.

As per the release date, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ is going to bang the cinema hall on June 10, 2022.

Vicky’s upcoming films also include ‘Sam Bahadur’ and ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ apart from ‘Govinda Mera Naam’. Bhumi has already been part of his films such as ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and ‘Badhaai Do’. Kiara will be starred in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.