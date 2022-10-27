Veteran actor Pankaj Berry to star in ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’

In the new series “Dil Diyaan Gallaan,” veteran actor Pankaj Berry will portray the role of an egotistical father.

When parents are left alone because their children move to foreign countries for better careers, the show addresses a pressing social issue. The character of Pankaj is that of a depressed father who is constantly prevented from reaching out to his sons or resolving their differences by his ego.

He expressed his excitement about playing the part of a father who is hurt and whose ego prevents him from forgiving his son, saying: “I am thrilled to be a part of this show.”

With “Gul Gulshan Gulfaam,” the 66-year-old actor made his television debut. He later appeared in “Tenali Rama,” “Junoon,” “Ek Tha Rusty,” “Swabhimaan,” “Peshwa Bajirao,” and “Kaatelal & Sons.”

“This show is a story of migration,” he continued, “and through it, we hope to create conversations between families and encourage them to be more transparent, accepting, and reciprocal as we believe communication is key to avoid conflicts in a family.”

Rashmi Sharma is the producer of “Dil Diyaan Gallaan.” It will soon be broadcast on Sony SAB.

