Varun praises Nora for performing in official anthem of FIFA World Cup

Nora Fatehi is a part of the FIFA World Cup 2022’s anthem and fans from across the globe can’t contain their excitement. The official track, titled Light Up The Sky is produced by none other than RedOne who had previously produced the FIFA World Cup track, Waka Waka with Shakira.

With this anthem, Nora Fatehi joins the ranks of Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, and Shakira and proves her diversity as an artist, worldwide.

The Bollywood actor and heartthrob Varun Dhawan has now taken to his social media platform Instagram and shared an appreciation post on his ‘Garmi’ song co-star inclusion in this massive and momentous track. He said “This is so cool @norafatehi to be part of the official Fifa World Cup soundtrack and represent let’s goooooo”

The global star has always showcased her versatility as an artist and she is seen singing in the Hindi language during the main chorus of the official soundtrack of the FIFA World Cup. Incidentally, this is the first time that the dialect has been used in the football tournament’s anthem, and with this, Nora Fatehi has put India on the global map!