Varun Dhawan welcomes a new member in his family as his nephew

Director of films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, Rohit Dhawan is celebrating an auspicious moment of his life as he became a father for the second time. Rohit and his wife Jaanvi welcomed baby boy as their second child. The entire family including Varun Dhawan were thrilled to welcome the new member in their family.

A few weeks ago Varun Dhawan’s family celebrated the pre-arrival of the baby when the actor’s wife Natasha Dalal hosted a baby shower for her sister-in-law Jaanvi Desai Dhawan.

Later In a video that is reportedly doing the rounds, Rohit Dhawan and his father David Dhawan were spotted outside the hospital.

Rohit Dhawan and Jaanvi Desai tied the knot in 2012. The couple already has a daughter named Niyara, who seems to be quite close to her chachu Varun Dhawan. The Coolie No. 1 actor has shared many fun videos with his adorable niece, it has also garnered a lot of attention on social media.

On the work front, Rohit Dhawan is working on the Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada. The film is the official remake of the Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.