Varun Dhawan, ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s ‘VD18’ release date out

Actor Varun Dhawan and director Atlee are all set to enthral their fans with a new movie titled ‘VD18’. The film will be out on May 31, 2024.

Varun treated fans to this news on social media. The actor posted a picture on his Instagram stories announcing the release date. He wrote, “#VD18 May31st 2024, In theatres.”

It is written and directed by Kalees and produced by Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

Taking to Instagram, the official page of Cine 1 studios also posted about the release date of the film.

“Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios join hands to bring one of the biggest action entertainers with Varun Dhawan leading the cast. Written and Directed by Kalees Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee. Presented by Atlee. The film #VD18 is slated to release worldwide on May 31st 2024,”, the post read.