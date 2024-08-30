Varun Dhawan: I derive all my strength from my mother

Actor Varun Dhawan has spoken about adulting and how he derives his strength from his mother.

During the launch of “Binny and Family”, Varun was asked if his thinking has changed after becoming a father.

He said: “Thoda ajeeb lagta hai ki mummy papa ne abhi abhi daanta hai aur fir hum biwi ke room main bachi bhi daant rahe hai aur fir biwi bhi daantti hai… us waqt aap sochti aapka position kya hai ghar pe… I mean we call this term adulting when you are in between both of these situations. I am very lucky.”

Advertisement

“Mera ek badha bhai hai jo bahut load bhi leta hai … What becomes extremely scary or difficult for the child is the parents health…. Jab hum chote hote hai to maa baap worry karte hai abhi bhi karte hai but the same goes for my brother Sidharth and sister Shilpa who are also here …”

“I derive all my strength from my mother and I am sure they must be getting theirs also from their mother.”

“Binny and Family” revolves around a London-based teenager Binny and her conservative grandfather from Bihar, India, who come to live with her. Their contrasting lifestyles lead to conflict, but a dramatic event forces them to find common ground.

The film also stars Rajesh Kumar, Charu Shankar, Pankaj Kapur, Anjini Dhawan and Himani Shivpuri.

Talking about Varun, he will next be seen in “Baby John”, an action thriller film directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is a remake of Atlee’s Tamil 2016 film “Theri”.