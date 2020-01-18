Urvashi Rautela starrer music video ‘Ek Diamond Da Haar’ has garnered great reviews from the audience. The peppy track composed by Meet Brothers is the perfect new wedding number.

Fans of the actress are going gaga seeing her in a desi avatar. The 25-year-old was recently in Dubai for her work commitments and the actress met up with Arab singing sensation Saad Lamjarred.

Saad Lamjarred is an acclaimed international Moroccan artist whose mega-hit “LM3ALLEM” has the highest YouTube views to date. As of January 2020, it’s 791 million and counting.

Talking about the meeting with Rautela, the singer said “She is a very good girl, inside out. I have seen her new music video and she looks absolutely beautiful. She would look equally breathtaking in Arabic avatar as well!”

Rumours suggest that Urvashi had gone to Dubai to sign a contract with Saad Lamjarred, as the singer really wants to feature Urvashi in his upcoming video.

Many have also gone on to say that Urvashi is really excited to collaborate with Saad as it will be her first international project and she is looking forward to it. They are just working out the dates and other details.