TV star Nehha Pendse is getting married to her boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas.

The Bigg Boss 12 contestant shared pictures of a pre-wedding ceremony on her Instagram account.

She also wrote a heartfelt post welcoming New Year 2020 that mentioned her beau Shardul.

Nehha recollected her own journey and confessed to giving up on the idea of “belonging to someone” until Shardul came into her life.

“…@shardulbayas came in my life like a hurricane… shredding and uprooting every doubt , insecurity, lack of trust that my past personal life gave me .. I very merrily got pulled in, in the whirlwind romance , reminding myself everytime there is an extinct species of men who MEAN the love they express.. thank you is too shallow for what u have given to this unconventionally conventional girl ,is too deep.. I love you.2020 am ready for you !!”Her post read.

Nehha told TOI, “I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering into a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can’t wait to start my life there. It’s the best feeling of my life. I can’t thank enough all the people in my life who made this occasion so beautiful and worthy. ”

The actress will get married on 5 January 2020. It will be a three-day affair with a lavish wedding ceremony in Pune.

Pendse made her debut with Zee Marathi’s Bhagyalakshami. She has acted in Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi films. She is well known for her role of Sanjana in Life OK’s May I Come In Madam.

She was also a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss 12 in 2018.