Triptii Dimri: It is really important to keep doing different things

After her debut in 2017 with ‘Poster Boyz’, national crush Triptii Dimri has mainly done films in the genre of drama. The actress, who will be seen in ‘Bad Newz’, minced no words in saying that she has since the beginning found comedy as a genre difficult and believes that, as an actor, it is important to keep diversifying roles.

“I have always done a lot of films in the drama genre, but I feel that as an actor, it is really important to keep doing different things and keep challenging yourself. I have found comedy a little difficult since the beginning,” said Triptii during the press conference in the national capital.

“So, in a way, it was really good for me,” added the ‘Laila Majnu’ actress.

The actress went on to thank director Anand Tiwari, who made his directorial debut with ‘Love Per Square Foot’ in 2018.

“I want to thank Anand sir from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with the film because you haven’t seen me do comedy at that level. It was difficult for me, especially with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, as they are very talented and their comic timing is very good,” she said.

“It was difficult, but it was a good learning experience. I think in life, I would want to do different roles such as action, drama, comedy, and everything that is offered,” Triptii added.

A spiritual sequel to the 2019 movie ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Bad Newz’ tells the story of Saloni Bagga, who gets pregnant with twins from two different men.