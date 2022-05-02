Trailer of Modern Love Mumbai receives enormous response from fans

Amazon Prime’s most anticipated series Modern love Mumbai is set to explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. For everybody eager to watch a revamped love story that narrates the true and timely tales of real human connections, Modern Love Mumbai is your go-to binge watch.

From representing queer love stories to accurately depicting the northeastern authenticity to narrating stories that surround us without any judgment, where love has no age, no gender, and no barrier to reciting anecdotes where the main character breaks free and finds independence, Modern Love Mumbai is like a breath of fresh air.

Soon after the trailer of the upcoming Web Series went live, fans from all across the country came together in appreciation of the trailer which is screaming for representations of all kinds. Check out what these enthusiastic fans have to say:

The Amazon Original series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy stars a fantastic ensemble across episodes – Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Wamiqa Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah, Arshad Warsi, and Chitrangada Singh among others. Raat Rani features Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, and Dilip Prabhavalkar.