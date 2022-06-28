Prime Video releases trailer for ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’

Amazon Prime video launches the much-awaited trailer of ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’. The series will start streaming on Prime Video on 8 July 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.

Inspired by the widely loved US original anthology series helmed by John Carney, Modern Love, the Hyderabad chapter explores six diverse and positive stories of love and brings together four of the most prolific minds of Indian cinema – Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam.

Produced under the banner of SIC Productions, ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ features an eclectic cast including Nithya Menen, Revathy, Aadhi Pinisetty, Ritu Varma, Abhijeet Duddala, Malavika Nair, Suhasini Maniratnam, Naresh Agastya, Ulka Gupta, Naresh, and Komalee Prasad.

Watch the trailer here: