After the massive success of War, Tiger Shroff has upped his style game to another level.

The actor who has begun shooting for his next, Baaghi 3, posted a picture from the sets of the film on social media.

His hunk look on Instagram drew rave reviews from fans and audiences alike.

Tiger posted a picture of his tanned physique sporting a half khaki shirt and black jeans with aviators.

He captioned the picture, “#baaghi3 #actionday2”

The picture has been taken from somewhere in Serbia, where the film is being shot.

While earlier there were speculations that Shraddha Kapoor was on a holiday there, it is now confirmed that the cast is shooting for Baaghi 3 there.

Baaghi 3 will also feature Riteish Deshmukh.

The film is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is expected to release next year in March.

Tiger was last seen in 2019’s highest grosser action-thriller War as Hrithik’s disciple.

His performance won him rave reviews from fans.

The 29-year-old will next be seen in Rambo, a remake of the Rambo film series which featured Sylvester Stallone.

Rambo is expected to go on floors in March 2020.