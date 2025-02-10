Tiger Shroff expresses his unique love ahead of Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day approaches, Tiger Shroff has taken to social media to express his unique love in his latest post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Heropanti’ actor posted a video with his action trainer, Nadeem Akhtar, and captioned it, “Just because I love you, bro @nadeemkhiladi786.” In the hilarious clip, Tiger is seen performing a stunt with his trainer standing close by. He showcases the flexibility of his leg while executing the move.

The actor also flaunted his ripped biceps, wearing a sleeveless hoodie paired with jeans. What caught everyone’s attention was Tiger’s choice of song. He added the popular romantic track “I Love You,” sung by Ash King and Clinton Cerejo, from the film “Bodyguard,” starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Tiger had previously posted a video showcasing his skating skills as he skated on the road, writing, “On my way home after a hard AF day at work, time to beat some traffic.”

On the professional front, the ‘War’ actor is gearing up for the much-awaited release of “Baaghi 4,” the next installment in the popular action-packed franchise. This time, the movie will feature a strong cast, including Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

Directed by A. Harsha, “Baaghi 4” is set to hit theatres on September 5th this year. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film promises thrilling action sequences and intense drama, with cinematography by Swamy J. Gowda.

Former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu will be making her Bollywood debut with this film, while Tiger will reprise his iconic role as “Ronny.”

The film also stars Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa. Welcoming her, Tiger wrote, “Welcoming the new member of the Rebel Family! Thrilled to have @sonambajwa in the #Baaghi Universe #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4.”

Tiger Shroff was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s action cop drama, “Singham Again,” as ACP Satya.