After the success of his last film War, Tiger Shroff is busy in shooting for his next film Baaghi 3. A few days ago, the entire cast along with the crew flew off to Serbia to kickstart yet another shooting schedule.

Recently, Tiger Shroff added The Matrix twist on the sets of Baaghi 3. On Friday, the actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a video in which Tiger can be seen recreating a bit of Keanu Reeves’ iconic action of the cult Hollywood hit The Matrix, in his next film.

The actor can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in The Matrix.

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trenchcoat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Keanu Reeves’ trademark wardrobe in The Matrix.

Alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Matrix feels on the sets of #baaghi3 (sic).”

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

The Matrix released in 1999 and redefined mainstream action cinema all over the world. In 2003, the film had two sequels- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.