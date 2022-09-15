These countries have NOT been invited to the Queen’s funeral

People of the UK will relive the glorious life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II at her state funeral on Monday. The Queen breathed her last on September 9 and ever since the Royal Family and the people of the UK have been in mourning.

For the funeral, many guests ranging from political heads of countries to distinct royal family members and dignitaries from across the globe will fly to the UK. Although the official guest list hasn’t been released yet, New York Post has shared the names of a few countries that didn’t make the cut.

1. Russia

2. Belarus

3. Afghanistan

4. Myanmar

5. Syria

6. Venezuela

According to the online publication, Russian President Vladimir Putin wished King Charles III on his accession recently, however, the country was still snubbed by the UK as they reportedly didn’t get an invite for the funeral.

It’s also interesting to note here that North Korea, Iran, and Nicaragua were sent invites however those were only sent out to their ambassadorial representatives and not the head of state.

Another news that recently made rounds was that former US President Donald Trump would also be in attendance however, the UK government, according to New York Post, has squashed the rumour saying that only the sitting US President and his wife will be attending.

New York Post further reports that 750,000 people will be present at the funeral.