‘The Batman’ spinoff ‘The Penguin’ will star Colin Farrell

A spinoff of “The Batman” from HBO Max that will focus on The Penguin will star Colin Farrell and “How I Met Your Mother” actor Cristin Milioti.

Variety reports that while it is anticipated that the events in the new series, which is presently named “The Penguin,” will occur right after “The Batman,” specific story details are still being kept under wraps. Sofia Falcone, played by Milioti, is the daughter of Carmine Falcone, the mob ruler of Gotham who was portrayed by John Turturro in “The Batman,” with The Penguin as his right-hand man. Farrell will play the notorious Batman villain once more.

Executive producers for the series include Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan, and Lauren LeFranc, who will serve as the showrunner, according to information previously published by The Hollywood Reporter. In collaboration with Warner Bros. Television, Reeves’ 6th and Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions will produce the limited series.

The Penguin is one of three ‘The Batman’ spinoffs that HBO Max is currently developing. According to a report in Variety, Antonio Campos will pen a television series that is set in Arkham Asylum.

In the middle of the 1990s, Sofia made her debut in the Batman comic books. Sofia was previously portrayed by Crystal Reed in the Fox television series “Gotham,” making Milioti the second actress to do so.

This will be Milioti’s second appearance in an HBO Max series. She previously served as the show’s host on the sitcom “Made for Love,” which was cancelled in June after two seasons.

She also recently starred in the critically-acclaimed Peacock series “The Resort” as well as the film “Palm Springs.

