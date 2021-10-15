Nani’s ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ to hit screens in December

Telugu star Nani is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. The movie is helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian as the female leads.

The makers took to their social media handles to announce the arrival of ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. It is reported that the makers are eyeing a December release for the movie, which is originally penned by Satyadev Janga.

The makers also released a dynamic poster featuring Nani in a fierce avatar, which matches with the Dussehra feel. Nani is to play a Bengali guy in ‘Shyam Singha Roy’. ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ comes with the tagline ‘His Love. His Legacy and His Word’, which doubles the anticipation around the story.

Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam are to appear in important roles in this movie. ‘Shyam Singha Roy’ is bankrolled under Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainments while being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Noted musician Mickey J. Meyer is to compose music for this upcoming entertainer.

Nani’s recent movie ‘Tuck Jagadish’ failed to make it to theatres due to the pandemic.