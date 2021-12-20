Divyansha Kaushik to play the lead role in Ranjith Jeyakodi’s ‘Michael’

Actress Divyansha Kaushik will play the female lead in Ranjith Jeyakodi’s action thriller movie ‘Michael’, with Sandeep Kishan in the lead.

The movie which is being made in the languages Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi, already has directors Gautham Vasudev Menon and Vijay Sethupathy playing important roles in it.

Making the announcement on social media, the director Ranjith Jeyakodi has said:”‘Michael’ finds his ‘Theera’! Welcoming the gorgeous Divyansha Kaushik as the mysterious Theera.”

Actor Sandeep Kishan has also welcomed the actress by tweeting, “Welcoming the gorgeous and extremely hardworking Divyansha Kaushik as our mysterious Theera. Looking forward to watching you bring her magic to life.”

The film has gotten a lot of interest from the moment the director Ranjith released its poster.

With the poster, Ranjith wrote in Tamil: “A wise man once said that man, by nature, is not a docile creature who prefers peace. He is a creature who is constantly expecting to be attacked and therefore ready to hit back hard!”

(With inputs from IANS)