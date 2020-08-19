After much anticipation, the makers of Bebaakee have finally unveiled the trailer of the web show on Wednesday. The romantic drama has already managed to raise curiosity levels amongst the audience after giving a glimpse of its motion poster on August 17 and now the trailer has further spilled the beans on this riveting love triangle.

Adding to it, the cast and crew of the show made a telling contribution to the needy in Ajmer by serving Niyaz at the Holy Shrine of Khwaja Gharib Nawaz (R.A) Dargah (Ajmer Sharif), ahead of the trailer launch as they sought blessing for the show’s success.

Far from the mainstream romantic tale, Bebaakee’s trailer revolves around the lives of Sufiyaan and Imtiyaz, two best friends, who are like blood brothers, fall in love with the same girl, Kainaat. A man who hates the word love, the emotion takes its effect on Sufiyaan, who gets attracted to Kainaat after the two get off on the wrong foot. Adding to the drama, one sees the two friends turn enemies after confessing their love for Kainaat.

The web series stars Kushal Tandon, who is making a comeback alongside debutant Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in the lead role. With young actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats, and Juhaina Ahsan, the show features other senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Speaking about the trailer launch, Kushal Tandon said, “The show is a love story that viewers have never experienced before. The characters, their back story, and the emotions are so raw, yet real, which is sure to make the show immensely appreciated and watched by one and all. With the trailer bringing out this feeling, I am looking forward to what my fans and viewers have to say. I’m sure it’s made them want to watch the show even more now and, just like them, I too can’t control my excitement.”

Talking about the trailer, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, said, “I am thrilled to foray into the digital screens and mark my advent with the leading OTT giants ALTBalaji and Zee5 respectively. The trailer of my debut Web series is out & I am stoked and curious to absorb the response of the audience. The producers & creators of the show have put in a lot of mind & effort to develop the storyline and the character that I happen to essay, hence I am hopeful that the audience finds our creation in good stead and makes the project a dream run for us.

The story of Bebaakee is based on the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Abdullah, two contrasting characters with strong personalities. Kainaat is a simple and happy-go-lucky girl who has her goals in mind while Sufiyaan hails from a rich family. Their love for journalism sees their paths collide, leading to the pair feeling a high sense of chemistry between themselves. The puzzle arises when the duo simply can’t seem to figure out if this vibe between them is going to be followed by love or hate. What follows next is an unforeseen chain of events that begins to shake Sufiyaan’s close-knit family and their business to the very core.