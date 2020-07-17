Much before the viewers can get hooked onto their screens for an ALTBalaji and ZEE5 show, the two platforms have already created an excitement of a new show. Yes, we’re talking about Bebaakee that’s got everyone talking.

With everyone wondering what the name is all about, yesterday we saw actors from the TV industry, such as Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Chandana, Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj Dhooper, Shraddha Arya, Aneri Vajani, Mugdha Chapekar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Krishna Kaul, Akash Jagga, as well as content Czarina Ekta Kapoor take to social media to share what Bebaakee means to them.

The wait was absolutely worth it as ALTBalaji and ZEE5 revealed to fans across the world that the word Bebaakee means – Nidarta, Dheethta, and Paagalpan along with creating buzz around the show’s teaser. After creating curiously to that level, the makers of the show finally unveiled the teaser.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Ekta wrote, “Bebaakee.. Sufiyan is not the guy your mom warned you about… her imagination was never this wild! #Bebaakee streaming soon on @altbalaji & @zee5premium (sic).”

Starting off with a Shayari that speaks about time, patience, and loyalty, one sees shades of love and angst come to the fore with the characters going through ups and downs. With the same question running in our heads, the teaser strikes the nail on the head by asking us where will such love and emotions end up taking these characters.

The web series features the likes of Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in lead roles, who will essay the characters of Sufiyaan Abdullah, Kainaat Sahni and Imtiyaz Alkazi respectively. Based on the lives of Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the two contrasting souls see their love for journalism add a spark to their relationship.

While Sufiyaan is one who hails from a rich family, Kainaat is a down to earth girl who has her goals in mind. While we don’t know if they take the leap of faith, what we do is that the teaser has shades of anger and sadness. Will they get a happy ending; one can’t wait to find out.

Along with budding actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Shivjyoti Rajput, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats and Juhaina Ahsan, the show packs a punch with a host of senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

Making one realize that the people closest to you can hurt you the most along with the strongest bonds in your life very well being the weakest, Bebaakee certainly promises to be a show that you’ve never seen before.