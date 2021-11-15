Supriya Pilgaonkar reveals how she feels being back on ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’

In the upcoming show ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’, actress Supriya Pilgaonkar will be seen in the role of a mother ‘Shailaja Kashyap’.

While resuming shooting for Season 2, the actress talks about her nostalgic experience of coming back to the show.

Actress Supriya tells, “I have had the privilege to be on the show previously and it was truly a great experience. So naturally, when I was handed the script for the second time, I had to be on board. Coming back to the show is like a homecoming to me. I get nostalgic even when speaking of it.

Supriya Pilgaonkar is well known for acting on different roles in daily soaps like ‘Tu Tu Main Main’, ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahaani’ and others, adds about her experience of working with co-actors. In this show, she is being cast as the mother of lead actor Jay Soni, playing ‘Ishan Kashyap’ in the show.

“The kind of energy the show has to offer can lighten the mood even on the darkest of days. My co-actors are all extremely inspiring and so fun to be around. The show has brought so much positivity to my life that I am pretty sure it will do the same for a lot of our audiences as well. I cannot wait for the audiences to experience the goodness of the show as well,” she wraps up.

On Star Bharat ‘Sasuraal Genda Phool 2’ will be starting from December 7.

(With inputs from IANS)