Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan to appear as special guests on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

The reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ is going to experience a grand excitement with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with his ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ co-actors Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana as special guests.

Besides promoting their films, they are going to bring a bunch of enjoyment to the TV screen. We will also be able to see our upcoming serial killer, ‘Bob Biswas’ in the show. Yes, it’s Abhishek Bachchan whom I’m talking about.

If there is an extreme desire of knowing more about their upcoming films, the eyes should be locked to the screen as the actors are going to share their anecdotes. Moreover, the performers will also click on a few of the tracks from their movies.

The singing hub is going to exhibit the top 16 contestants who are going to compete. The show judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan airs on Zee TV.

(With inputs from IANS)