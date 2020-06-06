Proving time and again that they are the true kings of entertainment, ALTBalaji has produced countless Hindi originals that have kept the audience hooked to their screens. With each one of them going on to become huge hits, the platform’s success is a growing testament to TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor knowing exactly what the audience wants not just on TV, but in the digital arena as well. Many of the shows have showcased relationships, family, and life so realistically making for an ideal binge-watching session.

Broken but Beautiful – This two-season web-series is the story about Veer and Sameera, played by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi respectively, who find each other in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become each other’s support system. While realizing that they are falling for each other, certain situations lead to them parting ways. With a lot left unsaid between the two, each of them sets upon a journey of healing. The second season was one to remember as audiences witnessed how Veer and Sameera, despite moving on in their life, carry tons of emotional baggage from their past and deal with it so maturely.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain – Starring TV heavyweights in the form of Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdip Kohli Punjj in the leads, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is a sweet tale of love, hope, and destiny. The story revolves around Rohit (Ronit Roy) and Poonam (Gurdip Kohli), who despite being happily married for 20 years with two daughters Bani (Pooja Banerjee) and Nikki (Palak Jain) have something missing from their marriage. Making things further complicated between the two is Ananya Sharma (Mona Singh) with whom Rohit gets deeply involved with and eventually leaves his wife and family. While each season has earned a special place in the viewer’s heart, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai is a show that you certainly cannot afford to miss.

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family – The story revolves around the modern-day Ranaut family and explores the estranged relationship between the two brothers Samar and Vikram and their families. Led by two power-packed performances by Barun Sobti and Kay Kay Menon, here’s a show about a family that redefines relationships and the dynamic between members of the family.

Baarish – With the rain playing a pivotal role in this romance-drama, Baarish showcases the hardships of maintaining relationships and how the imperfect love story of Anuj (Sharman Joshi) and Gauravi (Asha Negi) is defined by their responsibilities towards their respective families. The narrative between a Gujarati diamond merchant and a simple Marathi Mulgi, that entails the challenging journey of love and respect makes it one of the most relatable love stories you’ll see in recent times.

Home – The web-series revolves around the middle-class Sethi family and teaches us the lesson that it’s all about finding happiness in the smallest of things. While things seem to be going perfectly well, their tiny world comes crashing down when they’re served an eviction notice by certain authorities. This simple story of the Sethi family is a pleasant and heartfelt one to binge-watch with your entire family. The show features Veteran Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar in the lead roles along with Parikshit Sahani. This will surely make your bond with your family like never before.