As the COVID-19 outbreak has led to shoots of several television shows being stalled, the government, on public demand has decided to bring back the popular 80s and 90s shows on TV again.

Speaking of this, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan went on air on Doordarshan on Saturday again and social media users celebrated this by trending #Ramayan. Ramayan was among the most favourite shows back in those days and since several TV shows are doing re-telecast due to COVID 19 lockdown, Doordarshan decided to bring back classic shows.

Comparison can be made at the point that in those days when Ramayan and Mahabharat used to come, streets used to become empty and this is what we are facing today. Everyone is at home due to the deadly Coronavirus scare and the ongoing lockdown making the streets empty again.

Due to the suspension of production activities since 19th March 2020 and closing down of Filmcity, several TV shows weren’t shot and hence, channels are now replaying old episodes. However, amidst this, Doordarshan decided to make people stay at home by airing 80s and 90s popular shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Circus and more. Ramayan went on air today at 9 am in the morning and the second episode will be shown on Doordarshan in the evening. It went on air on DD Bharti and DD National.

Several Twitter users took to social media to express their happiness on seeing their favourite childhood show again on TV.

See reactions:

In the world of Amazon Prime & Netflix I’m watching 32 year old show Ramayan 🙏🏻 And recalling old memories #Ramayan pic.twitter.com/2w7ptcCWbN — Mahesh Vikram Hegde (@mvmeet) March 28, 2020

Call me a bhakt, which I am, of this most prolific epic in the world #महाभारत B R Chopra recreated ‘Mahabharat’ on TV for everyone of us in 90s.#21daysLockdown is turning as time for our soul searching also.#Ramayan #Mahabharata pic.twitter.com/DEFaHSlkol — Ashish Chauhan (@AshishSainram) March 28, 2020