Preet Kaur Nayak reveals the upcoming twist on ‘Imlie’

According to actress Preet Kaur Nayak, who plays Rupali in the show, her character will attempt to bring closer Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer).

She says: “Rupali knows her brother, Aditya is not happy with this wedding. He is pretending that he is fine, but he is not. Rupali very well understands her brother’s situation and wants to bring back Imlie in his life.”

Aditya (Gashmeer Mahajani) and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) currently live apart in the show. Rupali is unhappy with whatever is happening between her brother and Imlie. Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) is getting ready to marry him, and Rupali knows he’s not happy about it.

While the wedding ceremony will take place, everybody in Aditya’s family will dress up as different characters from Bollywood movies. In order to stop the wedding, Rupali will plan to lock Aditya and Imlie in a photo booth.

She further added: “Rupali feels Aditya and Imlie need to talk to each other to resolve the misunderstanding. During the Mehandi ceremony, she will lock Aditya and Imlie inside a photo booth.”

It will be clear in the upcoming episode whether Rupali’s trick works or brings more trouble in Imlie’s life.

(With inputs from IANS)