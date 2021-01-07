Actress Nehha Pendse is the new Anita Bhabi on the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She says playing the character, which was earlier portrayed by actress Saumya Tandon, is a huge responsibility.

“There has been a lot of anticipation and speculation for months now on who will be India’s favourite Anita Bhabi. The audience has been equally excited and eagerly waiting to know more about the new Anita Bhabi. I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of a cult show, ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’ that has entertained the audience for over six years,” said Nehha.

“It is a huge responsibility and no doubt, there are some big shoes to fill. But I am sure the audience will shower their new Anita Bhabi with as much love and affection. I am eagerly looking forward to starting shooting soon,” she added.

On her role in the show, Nehha shared: “There is a lot much in store, and I would not like to divulge too many details yet, to keep a certain surprise element for the audience. But one thing I can assure you, there is much more oomph, glamour, humour and fun in store.”

The comedy show revolves around Modern Colony’s neighbouring couples, The Mishras and The Tiwaris. Believing in the thought that the grass is greener on the other side, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (actor Aasif Sheikh) and Manmohan Tiwari (actor Rohitashv Gour) are constantly trying to impress the other’s wife.

“Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai” airs on &TV.