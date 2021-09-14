Ketki Dave on her villainous entry into ‘Balika Vadhu’

Actress Ketki Dave, who has made an impact with her acting prowess, will soon be seen on the show ‘Balika Vadhu’ in the role of ‘Gomti’ a.k.a. ‘Maadi Baa’.

While talking about her entry in the show, Ketki mentions: “Since I always opt for characters that have something different to offer, the role of ‘Maadi Baa’ in ‘Balika Vadhu’ fits the criteria. I have been waiting a long time for something like this to come my way.”

The show’s most recent track has shown Anandi’s (Shreya Patel) reaction when she found out about her marriage to ‘Jigar’ (played by Vansh Sayani) and faced her destiny during the ‘Gauna’ ceremony. Her life has drastically changed as she is forcibly made to stay at Jigar’s house as a daughter-in-law.

Commenting on the track, veteran actor Ketki says: “Now that ‘Anandi’ has moved into ‘Jigar’s family, the dynamics of the show are going to change. ‘Maadi Baa’ is the eldest member in his family who has her own sour experiences and terrible past which will come to light in her treatment of ‘Anandi’. I’m looking forward to showing another facet of my acting abilities and through this character that brings great conflict in the show.”

‘Balika Vadhu’ airs on COLORS.