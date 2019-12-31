Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes is one of the most sought-after actresses in the TV industry. She is well-known for her impeccable sartorial choices. The fun-loving actress manages to give a treat to her fans every time she shares pictures or videos of herself on social media.

On Monday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a new picture of herself along with co-star Namik Paul. Namik will soon be seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Viraj.

Namik has already started shooting for the show. Erica has shared BTS pictures from the sets of the show in which one can see Namik standing as a Christmas tree and Erica, standing on a chair, placing a star on his head.

Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “A lil late in decorating the Christmas tree @namikpaul (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A lil late in decorating the Christmas tree 😂 @namikpaul A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Dec 30, 2019 at 4:28am PST

Meanwhile, Namik Paul reposted the picture and wrote, “Channelling my inner Christmas Tree with @iam_ejf (sic).”

On the work front, Namik was last seen in Kavach 2 opposite Deepika Singh. The actor who made his TV debut with Ek Duje Ke Vaaste opposite Nikita Dutta played a ghost in Ek Deewana Tha.