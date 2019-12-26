The year 2019 is about to end. It seems like that it’s the happiest year for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s fame Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava. The couple became proud parents of a baby girl Mehr early this month and has been on cloud nine ever since.

Indeed, the duo is elated about this new chapter of their life and are busy enjoying every moment associated with parenthood. On Wednesday, the couple had a wonderful gift for their fans. While we have been yearning to get a glimpse of Karan and Ankita’s daughter, the new parents have finally shared their daughter’s first look.

On the occasion of Christmas, Karan and Ankita shared a glimpse of their little princess on their official Instagram handle. Karan shared a beautiful picture of himself with his wife Ankita and daughter Mehr. In the picture, Karan was holding his little angel who was dressed as a Santa Claus. Although the baby’s face wasn’t clearly visible, it did give us a slight glimpse of the little munchkin. On the other hand, a new mommy, Ankita was also wearing a red-white coloured dress with a white print. Alongside the picture, Karan wrote, “MERRY CHRISTMAS #RabDiMehr (sic).”

View this post on Instagram 🎄 MERRY CHRISTMAS 🎄 #RabDiMehr A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Dec 25, 2019 at 9:02am PST

Meanwhile, Ankita too shared a picture, along with Karan , Mehr and their pet. Alongside the pic, she wrote, “This is the Merriest Christmas Everrrrr !!! #NaughtyAndMehr #RabbDiMehr #merryxmas (sic)”.

On the work front, Karan Patel became a household name with Ekta Kapoor’s popular family drama Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. While the show ended this month after a successful run of six years, Karan stated that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has made him a better person.