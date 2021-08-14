Great Khali thumbs up for contestant Mohd Danish on ‘Indian Idol 12’ finale

The Great Khali will be showcasing his signature wrestling moves along with one of the contestants Mohd Danish and co-host Jay Bhanushali in the ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ episode of Indian Idol 12.

Khali will be the special guest on the show.

Khali seems happy to be on the show and he is all praise Danish. He says: “I am a huge fan of Indian Idol and have come to support Mohd Danish and I wish him all the very best.”

For Mohd Danish this day turned out to be very special as he got appreciation from the great wrestler and also an opportunity to meet him.

Talking about meeting Khali, Danish says: “It’s like a blessing for me that I got a chance to meet Khali Sir. For me this is like a dream come true and really it is amazing to see how down to earth he is. He motivated all of us and I am thankful to the show for giving me a chance to meet him.”

The ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ of Indian Idol 12 will air on August 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.