Disha, Shubhaavi share what they’re doing for Ganpati Utsav

It’s that time of the year when everyone is celebrating Ganpati Utsav and bringing home idols of Lord Ganesha. On this auspicious occasion, Disha Parmar and Shubhaavi Choksey of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’ spoke to IANS about why the festival matters to them personally.

Disha Parmar, who plays Priya in the series, said: “The celebrations bring friends and family together. It’s a time where we devour sweets and prepare mouth-watering food. I still remember, all my friends used to go in groups to visit and seek blessings of Bappa across various pandals. My only prayer this year is to offer good health to everyone.”

Shubhaavi Choksey, who essays the role of Nandini, shared some of her childhood memories of the festival. She said: “Ganeshji has been a part of my life since childhood. There is a connection that I have built with Him, especially when He comes during Chaturthi.”

Choksey added: “We got him to our home for the first time a few years ago and the minute my husband stepped inside our home carrying him, the vibe of our home changed completely. We had him with us only for a day and a half but, there was a strong feeling that he was and has always been a family member. When the ‘visarjan’ time came around, I still remember how all of us at home cried and with even more zest chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’.”